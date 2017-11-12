‘Flip or Flop’ Couple Reportedly Divided Over $1M Yacht in Divorce

Almost a year after Flip or Flop cast members Tarek and Christina El Moussa filed for the divorce, the HGTV stars are reportedly hung up on dividing one asset in particular.

The Blast is reporting that the couple’s yacht, a 2015 Sea Ray Sundancer 510, cost over $1 million when the couple bought it. According to a source close to the couple, while Christina thinks that it would be best to sell the boat and split up the proceeds, Tarek wants to keep it.

In order to keep things even, Tarek will have to give up other pricey items, but the source said it will be worth it.

The two have been embroiled in a long divorce process, with Tarek filing for divorce with spousal support back in January. Seven months later, Christina filed her response asking for support and for his request to be terminated.

Prior to that, the two were involved in a very public fight in May 2016.

Police responded to “a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun.” According to reports, the fight escalated to Tarek grabbing a gun and heading to the woods, necessitating the helicopter to locate him. When he was found, he claimed he needed to blow off some steam with a hike and brought the gun to protect himself from potential mountain lions.

Things have remained largely amicable for the couple throughout the divorce process, and the two have been spotted filming the upcoming season of Flip or Flop in Orange County.