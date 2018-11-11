‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Returning to TV, Getting Their Own Network

Chip Gaines and his wife Joanna are officially coming back to TV in a huge way.

The Fixer Upper stars revealed that they will return to reality television soon and will be showing fans a look into their family life.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother, but that’s it,” Gaines told Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show appearance. “So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us — well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world — but we are excited to be back.”

While that would have been major news by itself, John Marsicano, the spokesman for the couple’s Magnolia brand, revealed they are in talks of receiving their own TV network through Discovery.

“We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia,” Marsicano told PEOPLE. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

Earlier this month, Gaines alluded to a possible return to television, saying the couple would “never rule anything out.”

“We never rule anything out,” he told PEOPLE. “The show was amazing and we are so thankful for it, but it’s also a whirlwind where, if you are not careful, it will flat run you over. You can’t believe how out of gas you are.”

The couple wrapped up production of Fixer Upper in late 2017 after five seasons on HGTV. They wanted to focus on family and their business, but acknowledge what a special show Fixer Upper was.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season five of Fixer Upper will be our last,” the couple wrote. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

However, in that same farewell statement, they made sure fans knew that they would not stop the renovation business and were “just getting started.”

“Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco,” they said. “We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started.”