Chip and Joanna Gaines Speak out About Rumors They’re Selling Their Waco Home

Chip and Joanna Gaines are clearing up reports that are leaving their Texas home as they prepare for the final season of Fixer Upper.

The HGTV stars’ 1895 farmhouse sits on 40 acres near Waco and has been featured regularly on the Gaines’ show.

“Any report that Chip and Joanna have sold their farmhouse is completely untrue. They have not sold their home and they do not have any plans to do so,” Magnolia spokesperson Brock Murphy told PEOPLE.

“The Gaines recently moved their property line to match their fence line—this is not uncommon and is a matter of public record — which is likely what triggered this false report,” he continued.

Joanna also tweeted about the rumors Thursday night, saying, “We love this place. It’s home, which means more to us than anything! Remember if it didn’t come directly from us it’s probably NOT true.”

The Gaines family first moved into the Waco home in 2012, according to Joanna’s blog, and spent more than a year using the skills that made them so famous on HGTV to turn it into a shabby chic paradise.

The couple announced last month that they would be ending their hit show after this upcoming season to spend more time with their growing family.