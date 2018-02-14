Chip Gaines Says There’s No Such Thing as a ‘Perfect Marriage’ in Valentine Message to Joanna

While his marriage to Joanna Gaines seems to be no fixer upper, Chip Gaines revealed that love is never perfect.

The husband and wife team behind home improvement show Fixer Upper have been candid about the highs and lows of their long-time relationship, but Chip shared the secret to their marriage with fans on Valentine’s day.

“No such thing as a ‘perfect marriage,’” the HGTV personality wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “For me, it’s always been simple: commitment.”

“Every morning I wake up committed, and pray that she chooses the same. And so today, again, I choose my beautiful bride. To have and to hold… till death do us part,” he continued, adding “#HappyValentinesDay sweet girl!”

The couple have long followed this mantra and have kept their growing family at the forefront of their focus, as evidenced by their announcement in September to end their run on reality television. Chip and Joanna revealed that season five of the hit home design show would be their last, allowing them to spend more time strengthening their relationship and family bond.

Apparently for Chip, that break from cameras also meant it was time to “make some more babies.”

He told Houston ABC affiliate KTRK in November that it was more than a little coincidental that they hadn’t had another child since the inception of Fixer Upper.

“We had four babies right before the show started, and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started,” he said. “For me, I’m really excited to go back and try to maybe… try to make some more babies.”

Sure enough, the couple announced in January they are expecting their fifth child later this year.

In true Chip oversharing fashion, the Magnolia Farms co-owner revealed intimate details about the night their child was conceived.

“You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED!” he wrote on Twitter to reveal the news.

The pair are already parents to Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7.

And while the Gaines are taking time away from the HGTV hit series, they will remain busy with their other business ventures, including their home improvement and real estate company, Magnolia Silos tourist destination, their bakery and upcoming restaurant release and Joanna’s cookbook launch.