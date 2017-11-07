Get a First Look at Bravo’s Bonkers New Naked Reality Show ‘Stripped’

What would you do if you had everything taken from you, even your clothes? That’s the question Bravo aims to answer with its new nude reality series Stripped.

The show, which premieres Dec. 5, begins when contestants are “stripped” of all their worldly possessions and given the challenge of surviving without them for 21 days. Contestants are provided with essentials such as food rations, water and toilet paper, but are left without anything else including their clothes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Twitter Leaks Possible ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Premiere Date

Each day, contestants are given the task of traveling a half-mile from their home to visit the storage container in which all their stuff is being held. If they make it, then can take one item with them.

All sorts of people are given this crazy challenge over the course of eight episodes, including “married couples, partners, siblings, friends, single parents, and bachelors” according to Bravo.

In the show’s first trailer, participants are shown covering themselves with everything from leaves to garbage bags as they brave their city and deal with fluctuating emotions in the nude.

“I would describe my emotional state as traumatized,” a man says.

“It’s the most challenging thing you could ever imagine,” another admits.

In the end, what appears to be a fun, new take on a reality show has an underlying message of anti-materialism.

“There is happiness and freedom in not having anything,” one person opines.

“Things are replaceable, but love isn’t,” a contestant says.

Stripped premieres Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. EST on BRavo.