Farrah Abraham Gears up for Valentine’s With Sexy Lingerie Snap

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is always her own Woman Crush Wednesday star, and it’s easy to see why. On Wednesday, the MTV personality posted a lingerie photo to show off her new line.

“Can’t wait to see some V-Day Date pictures!!! Awhhhh,” the 26-year-old Abraham wrote. She also included the hashtags, “Women Crush Wednesday”, “V-Day,” “Valentine’s Day,” and “sexy.”

She also included the address for Pulchra Intimates, where you can buy the lingerie she is wearing in the photo. From the looks of her catalog, Abraham is wearing the “Studiosus,” which costs $78.

Other outfits include the Concilliates, which costs $91; Adplicatus for $86; Benivolus for $98; the very revealing Dedita for $68; and the Devotus for $78.

Abraham launched the new lingerie line back in December and posted photos of herself in the outfits before the launch.

“The art of lingerie is beautiful & so is your body! “AMOR VINCIT OMNIG” Latin (love conquers all and more) So blessed to present my exclusive collection with [Pultra Intimates] … treat yourself or a loved one this holiday,” Abraham said in her announcement this past winter.

Abraham’s lingerie line is not her only adult venture. She has also worked at gentlemen’s clubs in Las Vegas and has been an ambassador for an adult film video site. Earlier this month, she posted an adult film where she oils her feet. It costs $13 to watch.

When Abraham is not promoting her own products, she is busy globe-trotting. In the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Abraham was in Italy with her daughter, Sophia. While that episode aired, she accused Teen Mom OG co-star Amber Portwood of planning her “surprise” pregnancy.

Last week, she also crossed off one of her new years’ resolutions for 2018. While in Austin, Texas, she hopped in a biplane and took to the air.

Abraham might be taking all these trips, but she reportedly does not have the money to pay for them. Back on Jan. 6, Hollyscoop reported that she was “flat broke” and her “wild spending habits” are catching up with her.

She “doesn’t have nearly enough income to stop the bleeding of all the costs,” according to the site.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Farrah Abraham