Farrah Abraham Blasts Her Teen Mom OG Co-Stars, Calls Them ‘Three Stooges’

Farrah Abraham has thrown massive shade at her Teen Mom OG co-stars. The controversial reality star has never been shy about saying what she really thinks, but Farrah's fiery commentary this past weekend escalated tensions to another level entirely.

The 25-year-old took to Twitter on Saturday night to lash out at Amber Portwood, Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra, and Maci Bookout calling them the "three stooges."

"It's Hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on @TeenMom @mtv & make more rating then 1offs…sh!" she wrote.

Farrah has since pulled down the tweet, but not before the message was heard loud and clear on social media.

The MTV star also retweeted several comments from fans that were meant to put her fellow Teen Mom OG stars on blast, and fans of the show have been absolutely losing their minds.

Keep scrolling to see more of Farrah Abraham's scathing retweets.