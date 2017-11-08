Farrah Abraham Blasts Her Teen Mom OG Co-Stars, Calls Them ‘Three Stooges’
Farrah Abraham has thrown massive shade at her Teen Mom OG co-stars. The controversial reality star has never been shy about saying what she really thinks, but Farrah's fiery commentary this past weekend escalated tensions to another level entirely.
The 25-year-old took to Twitter on Saturday night to lash out at Amber Portwood, Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra, and Maci Bookout calling them the "three stooges."
"It's Hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on @TeenMom @mtv & make more rating then 1offs…sh!" she wrote.
Farrah has since pulled down the tweet, but not before the message was heard loud and clear on social media.
The MTV star also retweeted several comments from fans that were meant to put her fellow Teen Mom OG stars on blast, and fans of the show have been absolutely losing their minds.
Keep scrolling to see more of Farrah Abraham's scathing retweets.
Since making her reality television debut on MTV's 16 & Pregnant alongside the three other mothers, Farrah Abraham has regularly hurled insults at the Amber, Catelynn, and Maci.
"[Farrah's] just not a person that I want to attach myself with," Amber Portwood said during an interview with People.
The 26-year-old continued by saying: "I do not want kids today who are watching the show to think that that is a strong woman. That is not a strong woman. That is a hateful woman. That is not what you want to be like."
Abraham clearly does not think too highly of Amber either. Not only did she call her one of the "three stooges" and get into an epic blowout fight during a Teen Mom OG reunion show, but also Farrah retweeted a blistering comment about Amber, Maci, and Catelynn this weekend.
@F1abraham this season shines her light and positivity and kindness. Well @AmberLPortwood @MaciBookout and Caitlin are negative and bitches.— Zach Tucker (@Zacaroni19z) April 15, 2017
Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra also hasn't been hesitant to speak out against Farrah.
"When you listen to what she says, most of the time when she answers stuff she doesn't make sense anyways," the 25-year-old said.
This past Tuesday, Catelynn Baltierra spoke out again saying that she believes Farrah has emotional issues.
"I feel like [Farrah] needs help, like severe counseling to really figure out what's ever going on — to help her help herself," Baltierra said.
On Sunday, Farrah retweeted another message about her co-stars in which she totally put Maci and Catelynn on blast.
@Holiday_Evryday if it wasn't for @F1abraham there would be no SHOW maci and Caitlyn are losers with no jobs except MTV Farrah has 4x jobs— Zach Tucker (@Zacaroni19z) April 16, 2017
To see more from Farrah Abraham, check out her Twitter account here.
Teen Mom OG airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.
