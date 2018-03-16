Farrah Abraham Slams Ex Simon Saran After He Introduces His New Girlfriend

Farrah Abraham is throwing shade at her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran after the former Teen Mom OG personality confirmed he had a new lady in his life.

The real estate developer tweeted photos and videos of the mystery woman, Tuesday, whom he told fans on Twitter was “perfect.”

While Saran has not confirmed the identity of his new girl, Abraham was quick to comment on her ex moving on.

When asked about the new relationship, she told OK Magazine, “Is that really a big story? I mean last time he chatted with me, he was sending me messages about like 50 to 100 girls, because he’s just so like ‘oh my God you got me verified I’m a celebrity all these girls love to talk to me!’”

“I think him being single and playing the field and all that good stuff…um that’s great,” she continued.

Adding, “I personally had to block him because I believe in treating women better. So, I don’t know, is it one girl or many girls?”

Abraham and Saran dated on-again-off-again for years before calling it quits for good in 2017.

Saran, after reading his ex’s comments clapped back in a tweet.

“Apparently I can juggle 50-100 girls at a time,” he wrote. “Not bad! That’s means in a day that’s about 10-15 chicks! A day! Wow! That’s incredible! [Teen Mom OG].”

Abraham just went through a split of her own last week, breaking things off with Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay just a week after announcing they were dating.

“I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success. I’m focused on work right now between TV and film projects,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE last week.

“I found it interesting what Rebel Wilson said in an interview about him and how similar mine was — it’s showing and telling,” Abraham said about Stay, who was previously linked to Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson.

“I wish him well, but I’m not rushing into relationships and I like to take my time to do it right for myself and my daughter,” Abraham, the mother of 9-year-old Sophia, added. “Being the best parent I can be is my priority.”

She also revealed that she has already “met someone new,” but is keeping her “dating life low-key for now.”

