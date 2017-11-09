‘Single AF’ Farrah Abraham Confuses Fans With Touchy-Feely Photo With Ex

Farrah Abraham has her fans all types of confused with her latest Instagram snap. The Teen Mom OG star took to social media on Thursday to upload an image that shows her sharing a loving embrace with ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran.

#TBT Happy Birthday To my big Teddy Bear! @simon_23_saran You have changed my life in so many positive ways and I️ am grateful to have you in my life! #happybirthday #oldman #29 #Birthday 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:52am PST

“[Throwback Thursday] Happy Birthday To my big Teddy Bear!” Abraham wrote. “[Simon Saran] You have changed my life in so many positive ways and I am grateful to have you in my life!”

The picture Saran shows wrapping his arms around the MTV starlet’s body as the two spent time in Santorini, Greece. What was particularly perplexing to Abraham’s fans was that she looked to be singing Saran’s praises and possibly in a relationship with him.

Abraham’s on-again-off-again relationship with Saran has been well-documented on her reality TV shows. Most interestingly, she has been appearing on the new series, Single AF, even though the mother of one doesn’t appear to be single in the snap.

“She keeps saying she’s single but he’s always back stage and on every vacation,” one person commented.

“Wait…I thought she was done with him? All that crap she said about him,” another wrote.

“I thought you hated him??” an Instagram user wrote. “I think you just love the publicity and the drama!!”

This isn’t the only drama that Abraham has been dealing with in the last few weeks. Most recently, it was rumored that she was getting kicked off of Teen Mom OG because of her plans to appear in an adult video. Learn more here.