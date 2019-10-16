Farrah Abraham Reveals What You Get for a $5,000 Date With Her

Time is money for former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, who after revealing she charges $5,000 for a date with her, explained to TooFab she isn’t doing anything special for the hefty sum, just valuing herself. Abraham was candid when it came to charging for a night out on the town during the interview on the WEtv Marriage Bootcamp red carpet, noting she’s not particularly interested in dating for free right now.

“My time is worth a lot of money,” Abraham told the outlet. “Honestly I don’t really need to go on dates right now. I’m so focused on work and just everything I got going on. So yeah, pulling me away from what I love in my life, I think you can pay me for my time.”

“Other women who don’t get paid for their time and who are just giving their time away,” she continued. “Well, I don’t really see anything great coming out of that so…you should always monetize your time. I mean you’re monetizing online, why not in real life?”

The former MTV personality makes sure all her potential dates undergo a background check and brings outside security with her on the date itself, saying women should not be afraid to assert their worth in a similar way in their romantic lives.

“I would say that is a danger zone and women should really stay away from paying for any meals on dates,” she advised. “Women in general, like they should have the doors open for them. Men need to prove their worth. Like why are men around if they’re not doing the manly duties that they should?”

She continued, “If you can’t inspire a woman, if you can’t lift her up and you can’t help her in some kind of way and make her life amazing, then wow, I mean, I could do everything on my own.”

Unfortunately for the women who fancy Abraham, the Ex on the Beach alum said while she feels “blessed” they admire her, is straight, adding she wouldn’t want to “confuse” 10-year-old daughter Sophia by dating a woman.

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone, Getty