Farrah Abraham Reveals Sizzling Bathrobe Photo Amid Venice Film Festival Backlash With Daughter Sophia

Farrah Abraham is keeping the Instagram comment section swirling with a steamy photo of her in a bathrobe in her Paris hotel room as the Teen Mom OG alum weathers the backlash surrounding her appearance alongside 10-year-old daughter Sophia at the Venice Film Festival last week. Having just flashed onlookers during a wardrobe malfunction moment on the red carpet, Abraham nevertheless didn’t shy away from the high slit in her bathrobe, posing with her leg propped up on the windowsill, looking out at the Eiffel Tower.

Promoting her daily diary on YouTube in the caption, Abraham teased she would talk more about her time on Teen Mom and her jet-setting lifestyle, which she did in a 25-minute video in which Abraham revealed she not only left Venice early because she was “bored,” but that the secret to her “very, very successful summer” was “staying clear of all Vegas pool parties and Vegas in general.”

Sharing all these details on YouTube have provided a nice substitute since Abraham left the MTV reality franchise after producers’ concerns about her behavior and career in the adult entertainment industry.

“I realized I just like extending myself, because I moved on from a TV show where it was doctored reality,” she explained. “And I feel to stay as truest form to when I started Teen Mom, 16 & Pregnant … and the truest form of that was documentary.”

“When I looked back at all of that, I love that I have those memories with my daughter on TV,” she continued.

Abraham’s time on Teen Mom appears to be on her mind, with a poll she shared on her Instagram Story asking fans if they thought she should “revive” the franchise and “go back.”

“Yes, ratings have went down & 4 OG’s ARE BACK!” one option read, while the other was “NO, we’re done watching the show – Cancel it.”

