Farrah Abraham’s Rental Car Stolen After She Left Keys Inside

Farrah Abraham left the keys in her rental car overnight while staying in a private residence in Beverly Hills, and a few car thieves made off with it in the night.

Abraham reportedly parked the car inside a private garage, which she believed was secure, according to a report by the Daily Mail. She fired back at critics who said she was being careless with the rented property, saying that she believed it would be safe locked inside.

“I’m happy justice was served for the criminals who only directly went to my rental car to steal it, the car was parked in a secured garage and they snuck in at 4 a.m.,” she told the outlet.

The car was taken on Saturday night, and discovered on Monday evening. Law enforcement officers, who talked to Farrah Abraham.

“Someone made off with with a Hyundai on Saturday that Farrah had rented,” recounted a policeman. “We’re told she accidentally left her car keys in the vehicle, which she’d parked in a garage at a private residence in Beverly Hills.”

The two men were also caught by a security camera in the act. Abraham was driving a rental car while her own was in the shop.

It’s unclear whether Abraham left the keys in the ignition, or somewhere else within the car, but the criminals seem to have had no trouble finding them.

Abraham has been in the headlines a lot since she was unceremoniously fired from MTV‘s Teen Mom OG. She lost her job after doing some work in the adult entertainment industry, and is subsequently suing the company for “sex shaming” her.

Still, Abraham feels that the show will suffer from her absence, wondering if it can even survive without her. “I don’t know if the series is canceled or still going to try to make a return after my departure,” she told PopCulture.com. “Replacing an OG is irreplaceable.”

As for what comes next, Abraham says the “fake” world of reality TV has perfectly prepared her to pursue acting in earnest. “I’m solely focusing on acting and scripted roles,” she told PopCulture.com. “Reality TV turned into plotted fake scenes, so at this point I see it as I’ll be the best actress this world has ever seen.”

“Watch out JLaw!” she added, in a reference to actress Jennifer Lawrence. “I enjoy working and am successful in what I put my mind to, and I know my daughter Sophia, who is already an actor, will do amazing in scripted work as well.”