Farrah Abraham Pleads Not Guilty in Hotel Arrest Case

Farrah Abraham continues to maintain her innocence after being charged with battery and resisting arrest following an incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel on June 13.

The Teen Mom OG alum appeared in court for her arraignment Monday, reports Us Weekly, accompanied by a friend and 9-year-old daughter Sophia. While the prosecutor reportedly offered her a deal that would drop the misdemeanor battery and resisting arrest charges in exchange for a plea of guilty to misdemeanor trespassing, Abraham told Radar that she would not be accepting the deal and pleaded not guilty.

If she did accept the deal, she would face three years probation, anger management classes, community service hours, and court fees ands fines. She would also have to stay away from the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Abraham opened up about her not guilty plea to Us Weekly Monday following her court appearance.

“I’m just moving on with my life, working on my TV stuff … Go, women! I’m not guilty. I don’t need a criminal record. I’m not like the other Teen Moms!” Abraham said. “I don’t think it’s funny when other people are bullied or harassed. I am a victim and that is why I am here. I just don’t want to be victimized and charged for something false on my record.”

Back at the time of her arrest, Abraham was accused of pushing and hitting a security guard in the face at the hotel after allegedly getting involved in a verbal altercation with another guest. In a video obtained by TMZ, Abraham can be heard yelling at police who were trying to arrest her after they implied that she seemed intoxicated.

After being released from jail on $500 bail the following day, Abraham claimed that the arrest was a misunderstanding, saying she would not be charged for the incident. In a statement to PopCulture at the time, her rep also denied the reality star had done anything wrong.

“This situation has been blown out of proportion. Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards for herself,” the statement read.

“She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethic and pushes herself harder than her team recommends sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality television studios,” the statement added.

