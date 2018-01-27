Farrah Abraham’s Mother Claims Physical Abuse by ‘Teen Mom’ Daughter in New Memoir

Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham‘s estranged mother Debra Danielsen is putting out a new memoir soon, and based on a book excerpt, it’s going to be juicy.

The book is titled Vapor: A True Story of How I Fell Victim To Catfishing, and in a segment released by Radar on Friday Danielsen claimed Abraham physically attacked her back in 2010 then called the police to cover her tracks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The incident revolved around Danielsen who reportedly threw a shirt at Abraham’s daughter Sophia, then grabbed Abraham by the throat and smacked her in the face. But Danielsen remembered it differently.

“Farrah has beat me up, pulled out a large amount of my hair, I had been crying from the pain,” Danielsen wrote. “After all of this, she had quietly gone upstairs to call the police and turn me in for hitting her.”

Danielsen said the only damage she inflicted on her daughter was when she was trying to stop Abraham from flailing at her and accidentally “hit her lip and her tooth cut her lip, so she had one drop of blood on her lip.”

Abraham denied her mother’s claims in a statement to Radar, saying “She was found guilty, was put in jail, has it on her record, had to do social service work, and could not be left alone with my daughter. My mother is mentally unstable, jealous of me, and is intimidated by what God has given me to succeed in life. I love her and always wish her the best.”

Other incidents described in the excerpt include her not being aware of her daughter’s sex tape until a reporter called asking for a comment.

She said the relationship remains strained to this very day.

“My daughter doesn’t talk to me. I haven’t seen Sophia since Oct. 20,” Danielsen said. “It’s sad, I’m stunned, I’m not considered at all. It’s sad and heartbreaking.”

Abraham is in the middle of her own drama, as she’s currently fighting MTV’s parent network Viacom over how they treat her while filming Teen Mom OG, committing what she calls “vulgar behavior.”

“Never apologize for being an ambitious, confident, and strong minded women,” she said in the caption of the clip on Instagram. “As I become the best Farrah I can be, I won’t let a man or network be little me, try to break me, lie about who I am to my core, I’m bullied, surrounded and hurt by all the manipulation.”

Photo: Twitter/@_StarBuzz