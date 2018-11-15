Farrah Abraham Marks Her Return to MTV With ‘Ex on the Beach’ Season 2

Farrah Abraham is making her return to MTV after a volatile exit from Teen Mom OG on the dating show Ex on the Beach, Us Weekly reported Thursday.

The former Teen Mom star will appear on the second season of the American adaptation of the British hit, hosted by Romeo Miller. Co-starring with Abraham will be other reality personalities, including alumni from shows like Survivor, The Bachelorette, Big Brother, Bad Girls Club, The Challenge, Are You The One? and Fire Island.

The show, which has been on for nine seasons in the UK, takes hot young singles and puts them together in a beach house, waiting for them to find love amongst each other before bringing their exes back one by one to shake things up a bit. Each week, one single is voted off by their peers, leaving room for more exes and more drama.

Here are the singles who will be looking to find love on the MTV dating show’s all-new season:

Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom OG, Couples Therapy, Celebrity Big Brother and Marriage Boot Camp

Chad Johnson of The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Famously Single and Celebrity Big Brother

Angela Babicz of The Challenge, Bad Girls Club and Ex On The Beach

Jozea Flores of Big Brother and The Challenge

Morgan Willett of Big Brother: Over the Top

Cheyenne Parker of Fire Island

Maya Benberry of Catching Kelce

Corey Brooks of Big Brother

Nicole Ramos of The Challenge

Malcolm Drummer of Are You The One?

Janelle Shanks of Bad Girls Club

As for their exes, who will be popping in throughout the season to stir things up, Abraham will come face to face with her Teen Mom ex Simon Saran.

Other exes who will be arriving in season 2 will be:

Tor’i Brooks of the Harlem Globetrotters and season 1 of Ex On The Beach

Nelson Thomas of The Challenge and Are You The One?

Nurys Mateo of Are You The One?

Diandra Delgado of Are You The One?

Murray Swanby of What Happens at The Abbey

Cory Zwierzynski What Happens at The Abbey

Jay Starrett of Survivor

Monte Massongill of Big Brother

JD Harmon

Sha Carrell

Darian Vandermark

Nate Sestock

Maddie Sullivan

Kareem Peterson

Perez Corothers

Rob Tini

Season 2 of Ex on the Beach premieres on MTV Thursday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Getty Images