Farrah Abraham Honors Late Boyfriend in Heartfelt Video

Farrah Abraham is paying tribute to her late boyfriend Derek Underwood on his birthday while reflecting on their past alongside 9-year-old daughter Sophia.

The former Teen Mom personality posted a video on her social media platforms Tuesday showing a lily pad covered pond where the mother-daughter duo is currently vacationing in Fiji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Today, Sophia and I are visiting the liy pond in the sunshine with the froggies,” Farrah tells the camera in the video. “We’re thinking of Daddy Derek. It’s his birthday on May 8, so we always like to do good wishes, whether it’s with balloons, or this year in Fiji with lily pads, lilies and the froggies. That’s what we’re doing and thinking of Daddy Derek. We love you Daddy Derek.”

Underwood passed away in a car crash in 2008, one month before their daughter Sophia was born. While the pair weren’t speaking at the time of Underwood’s death, Abraham wrote in her book (and soon to be movie) My Teenage Dream Ended that Underwood was “my first love, my only true love.”

In the past, Farrah has revealed that Sophia was bullied when she was younger at her former public school for “not having a father.”

“I thought why would any child not understand that’s out of one’s control and no one would ask for that,” the MTV alum wrote on social media in December. “In a world full of ignorance and wrongdoing I’m happy to say my daughter knows her truth and has strength in that beyond the ignorance.”

She also alleged former employers of hers and her mother, Debra Danielsen, tried to use Underwood’s “loss as their gain.”

“This year I saw an employer longtime production and my mother try to use my loss as their gain for heartache and to act as though they cared about my health and supported the struggles of the loss of Derek I go through,” she wrote. “But for years they could not let it be at peace as nothing needs to be relived and this year of review has spoken for those who can not live life peacefully with you and support your growth and are not excited for your future and living better, happier, healthier are no longer welcome.”

Farrah wrote in her book that she hopes reflecting on her father’s death will provide some understanding for her daughter.

“Every year, we go to Derek’s grave site,” she said. “We take pictures, we record it, and I have a whole baby box for Sophia with letters and pictures telling how and why things happened, and why I’m here today alone.”

Last year, Sophia and Farrah paid tribute to Underwood at his gravesite.

Photo credit: Instagram/Farrah Abraham