Farrah Abraham Hits the Red Carpet Following Her Arrest

Farrah Abraham returned to the red carpet less than a week since getting arrested for allegedly striking a Beverly Hills Hotel security guard.

The former Teen Mom OG star showed up to the Concrete Dream Film Festival in Hollywood Friday night, posing for photos in her first public appearance since the arrest.

Abraham was taken into custody Wednesday morning after an incident at the hotel. Sh that had her arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing. She was booked and held on a $500 bail with a court date set for Aug. 13.

Shortly after her release, the reality star shared a video with TMZ in which she claimed to be the real victim of the incident, as she was reportedly targeted because of her celeb status.

“I was targeted,” she said in the clip. “Things are made up, I can handle it, it is fine. My family, my friends helped me.”

She continued, “I don’t know who called the cops, why people called the cops. I know it’s very hard being a public figure or celebrity, if you will, I’m not even about that. That is what happens when you are targeted.”

The 27-year-old alleged that a male hotel guest intruded on her conversation, saying that she was with her friends and “someone was trying to be involved.”

“It’s all sorted,” she concluded. “I’m really sorry that this is blown out of proportion and I just need to focus on my work and my projects.”

Abraham later revealed more details about the situation via Instagram, shaming Beverly Hills officers for allegedly selling stories to tabloids rather than protecting the people of Beverly Hills.

“The Beverly Hills Police officers should stop having power trips and lying and selling stories to TMZ, while you let all of Beverly Hills be robbed, car break ins, stealing go on.,” she wrote. “Focus on really protecting the public and doing good for Beverly Hills instead of creating made up problems.”

This comment follows an earlier statement by representative Elizabeth Lloyd on Abraham’s behalf.

“This situation has been blown out of proportion,” Lloyd told PopCulture.com. “Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards for herself.”

This isn’t Abraham’s first alcohol-related run-in with the law. In 2013, the mom-of-one was arrested for a DUI in Omaha, Nebraska after police said she was swerving on a road.

Abraham was fired from the Teen Mom franchise earlier this year after beginning to work in the world of adult entertainment.

The controversial 27-year-old has since been slammed on social media for various posts involving her 9-year-old daughter, Sophia, like the time last month when she showed a photo of her in the shower.