Farrah Abraham Gives Slam Poetry a Try in Bizarre Video

Fans are scratching their heads after Farrah Abraham‘s latest stunt, a video in which the Teen Mom star tries her hand at some kind of slam poetry.

Standing in front of shrubbery, the 26-year-old recites a poem she may have written about giving other people a chance.

The poem reads, in part:

“Why is it so complicated to find a way to give others a chance?

Why is it complicated?

To take a moment to understand?

Maybe it is because we see everything from our own perspective.

Yes, maybe that is why.

But hold on for just a second; there are lives that really need a little bit of you to start to heal.

The problem is the ego, the envy, the fear.

The problem is the hate.”

The video’s lack of context and the MTV cast member’s odd mannerisms left many viewers unsure of what they just watched.

“I’m confused,” one viewer commented.

“Was that a poem?” another added.

This is the latest in the Teen Mom cast member’s long line of bizarre actions, especially since claiming last month that she had been fired by MTV for her adult entertainment work, calling the incident a “hate crime.”

Since then. she’s walked her firing claims back, but has continued to speak out against MTV, which she said “sex-shamed her,” and posting NSFW pictures promoting her lingerie line.

Teen Mom OG premieres its new season on Monday, Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.