Farrah Abraham Gets Cheeky in Sexy Black Swimsuit

Farrah Abraham is taking on Cannes with a new booty, and sexy new bathy buit to match!

The Teen Mom OG alum is currently vacationing in France for the Cannes Film Festival, and taking time away from the red carpet to relax on the beach.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Abraham was spotted outside the Hotel Martinez Thursday, sporting her new dark locks and a tiny black thong swimsuit.

Cut to the waist, the dark one-piece showed off the reality personality’s toned figure, only obscured by white straps.

Abraham looked fresh and relaxed with minimal makeup as she enjoyed the beach with 9-year-old daughter Sophia. Later, the mother-daughter duo walked hand-in-hand along the beach while Abraham covered up in a floor-length floral dress, sweeping her long locks into a high bun.

The beach outing comes after the 26-year-old suffered a wardrobe malfunction while stepping out at a fashion show in Cannes Tuesday.

Abraham ended up exposing herself to the cameras when the split skirt of the semi-sheer gold gown she was wearing ended up splitting a little too high, and revealing that Abraham had gone without underwear that evening.

Prior to her trip to Cannes, Abraham underwent vaginal rejuvenation surgery that she livestreamed to her Instagram followers, in addition to butt injections to give her booty a new, perky look.

The decision to stream it stirred up controversy, but Abraham did not regret it.

“Anyone can watch on live and it’s educational to watch!” she told PopCulture.com exclusively at the time.

Abraham is in the middle of taking her first steps career-wise post-Teen Mom. The adult entertainment actress exited the most recent season of the MTV series after being asked to choose between her role in adult movies and her time on the show that first catapulted her to fame. After thinking about the decision, she chose to leave Teen Mom OG behind.

And she has no plans of looking back. Since her exit, she has bashed her former castmates as well as various parties behind-the-scenes.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” she told PopCulture. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Farrah Abraham