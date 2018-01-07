Farrah Abraham Roasted Over Foot Video Venture

Farrah Abraham has recently branched out into adult video performances, and her latest venture is getting a lot of hate online.

The Teen Mom OG cast member recently revealed she’s selling videos of her feet in an attempt to appease fans of foot-fetish videos.

“Watch as I oil up my pretty feet and toes for you,” the description of one video reads. “I remove my sexy gold heels and start playing with my feet. It feels so good. Do you like my perfect soles?”

However, the Teen Mom fan base is very judgemental of this latest money-making project, which is being done amid bankruptcy rumors.

When Abraham advertised the clips again on Sunday morning, followers were quick fill the replies with gifs, NSFW jokes and disparaging remarks.

“You’re gross!” Twitter user wrote Kerri Coble wrote. “Please stop the crazy!”

