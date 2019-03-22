Farrah Abraham Makes Dramatic Return to ‘Ex on the Beach’ After Elimination

The Ex on the Beach house may have ousted Farrah Abraham out after a volatile few weeks, but they hadn’t seen the last of the Teen Mom alum.

In Thursday’s Season 2 finale of the MTV dating show, Farrah made a dramatic return to the house that voted her off the show alongside Janelle Shanks and Nicole Ramos, who were dead-set on making things right with their former flames in the house after also getting kicked out of the house fighting.

“I let my emotions get the best of me,” Nicole said of her fight with Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson’s other ex. “I made a mistake, and I’m very regretful, but I fell in love on the beach, and I’m here to get my man back and tell him f—ing love him.”

Janelle added, “I’m sorry for fighting — I wish I could take it all back, like all of it. None of it is worth not being with Darian [Vandermark]. And as long as he’s been a good boy, we can make the dream happen.”

Farrah, however, seemed ready to rekindle her feud with Nurys Mateo, whom she kicked in the crotch during a heated fight right before being the only original single to get removed from the house.

“For those who voted for me to get cut, f— you,” Abraham told the camera before her shocking return, adding of Nurys, whose name she shadily claimed not to even remember, “She may be upset that I’m back in the house.”

Farrah was definitely right about that. When she made her grand entry back into the house, Nurys said to the camera, “Get the f— out of here!”

“Looks like I’m gonna have to protect my vagina again,” she joked.

Farrah’s return was met by many of the other Ex on the Beach cast members shouting “Free Farrah!” in reference to the battery, trespassing and resisting arrest charges she was facing at the time of filming.

And even Cheyenne Parker, who was one of the first people to clash with the former 16 and Pregnant star, seemed to have fond feelings for her, joking that she looked to have gotten a “full round of Botox” during her time outside the house.

“She’s plumped and primed and ready to go!” he told the camera, shadily.

Farrah also decided to go on a “fact finding” mission to determine if Darian and Chad had remained true to the other women, discovering that while Chad had been a “sad little puppy” without Nicole, Darian had kissed Nurys.

After Janelle confronted her ex for the betrayal, Farrah gave her stamp of approval on the whole ordeal.

“I love Janelle coming in hot. If a woman did the things that her ex was doing, he would not forgive her,” she told the camera. “I think Janelle deserves better.”

Farrah might not have found the future Mr. Abraham on her her time on Ex on the Beach, but she definitely proved herself as a P.I.!

Photo credit: MTV