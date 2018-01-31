Farrah Abraham’s Mom Debra Danielsen Reflects on ‘Traumatic’ Cancer Diagnosis

Teen Mom OG personality Debra Danielsen is opening up about the hardships in her life in her new book, Vapor: A True Story of How I Fell Victim to Catfishing.

In this book, Farrah Abraham‘s mother reflects on when she was diagnosed with colon cancer. Doctors confirmed eventually that she did not have the life-threatening illness, but in preview obtained by In Touch, the 60-year-old recalled the panic she felt after being told she was sick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was very traumatic because my dad was just a few weeks away from dying of colon cancer. The surgeon removed 13.5 feet of my colon and several lymph nodes. The polyp they removed from me was 4 centimeters. It was a very difficult surgery and time in my life,” she revealed.

“I held my dad in my arms when he took his last breath. Then watched his spirit come up and out of his body. Then four days later, I faced the surgery and process he did. Thank God my polyp, although huge was not cancerous because we caught it in time. I am so grateful that my dad told me to get checked out,” she added.

Today, the grandmother is doing much better. “I am healthy and working out with a celebrity trainer. You will see my daughter Ashley and I in the gym with [him] on an upcoming episode of my new show,” she continued.

“The new show is produced and director by me and my partners,” she explained. “It is uplifting, fun, and shows how to enjoy life more fully. The show is being filmed now and includes friends, family, and at times is very educational in fun ways. We focus on health, beauty, and eating right.”

Elsewhere in her book Danielsen discusses her strained relationship with her MTV personality daughter, whom she said was not there during her cancer scare.

“Farrah is responsible for her choices,” she said when asked about these claims. “I have unconditional love for my children. My prayer is Farrah will one day know this and trust me for being the one who has always stood by her, sacrificed to help her, and raised [Farrah’s daughter] Sophia along side her.”

“I worked for weeks and weeks to help her with starting her businesses, construction of the stores, and cleaning her houses,” she added. “I love Farrah and Sophia and always will. I am a mom.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @farrahabraham