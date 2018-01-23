‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham’s Dad Gets Engaged in Italy

Farrah Abraham has something to celebrate!

During this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, fans saw Abraham’s father, Michael, propose to his girlfriend, Amy, while the family was on vacation in Italy.

“Michael’s going to propose to Amy inside the Emerald Grotto,” Abraham said in a voiceover. “And I hope he doesn’t screw it up!”

With some help from his daughter, Michael proposed inside the Emerald Grotto while reading Amy a poem on his phone. Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, were on hand for the family affair.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, oh my Amy, how I love you, through and through,” the poem read. “You are my best friend and wonderful lover. I’m thankful to God for you. Roses are red, violets are blue. I ask today to marry me my dear Amy, to share and enjoy our lives, our families, our journeys, and the remaining years of our lives, which will be many.”

Afterwards, Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, joined the group and gave Michael and Amy an engagement gift. The group then went out to eat together.

“Let me put it this way — it will be the most epic proposal ever done on Teen Mom, seriously,” Michael previously told In Touch of his proposal to Amy, which was reported in September.

He also dished on the ring he gave her, saying that he wanted to keep things simple.

“We’re not really that fancy folks, we’re kind of down home folks,” he explained. “Just a really pretty setting with a lot of baguettes and different color golds and a nice big stone.”

Abraham also expressed her sentiments, sharing her happiness for her father and soon-to-be stepmother.

“I’m of course so happy my dad included [my daughter] Sophia and me in his proposal, so we felt included and welcoming to my future stepmom Amy!” she said. “Congrats to them both. I wish them a long-lasting, wonderful relationship. I’m happy I get along great with Amy and her family. It’s great!”

