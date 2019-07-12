Farrah Abraham Calls out ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Jenelle Evans, Amber Portwood: ‘Making All the Wrong Choices’

Farrah Abraham isn’t holding back when it comes to her opinion on former Teen Mom co-stars Amber Portwood and Jenelle Evans. After the Teen Mom OG star was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery earlier this month while the Teen Mom 2 alum only just recently regained custody of most of her children, Abraham called them both out for making bad choices when it came to their lives.

In a TMZ video posted Thursday, Abraham was shocked to hear Portwood allegedly threatened boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete in a violent fight that ended in her arrest.

“I am not trying to be mean, but I pretty much saw it coming, because Amber doesn’t have custody of [10-year-old daughter Leah],” Abraham said, making reference to one of Portwood’s previous arrests, during which she was convicted of domestic battery towards Leah’s father, Gary Shirley.

“I’m pretty sure even though she’s trying her hardest to be a great mom and have new opportunities to being a mom, she probably lost custody of her new child,” Abraham theorized. “She’s just not good in relationships, and still being on Teen Mom hasn’t made her tougher or maybe learn her lesson.”

When asked if she thought her former co-star should seek anger management help, Abraham scoffed.

“Amber has always sought help, and how much help do you need?” she asked. “I think she needs to eliminate the things that make her angry, which is a relationship, maybe the production she works on. That’s what my therapist would probably say.”

The My Teenage Dream Ended author also weighed in on Evans, who recently regained custody of 5-year-old son Kaiser and 2-year-old daughter Ensley after a legal battle sparked by husband David Eason’s admission that he shot and killed the family dog.

“I really feel like Jenelle has chosen a bad relationship over her kids, and I feel really awful for her kids for that,” she admitted. “I do wish Jenelle all the best, but again, she’s making all the wrong choices. She shouldn’t stand with a man who shoots dogs.”

Abraham doubled down, saying, “A woman of value would not stay with a man who’s like that.”

Police announced Thursday that despite Evans filing a police report against her husband at the time, Eason would not face charges in the death of the family’s dog.

“Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was,” police said in a press release to WECT. “The evidence collected indicates that the allegations of animal cruelty were fabricated. Therefore, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is closing this investigation. No charges will be filed in this case.”

