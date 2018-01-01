Farrah Abraham’s ‘Best’ New Year’s Eve Ends With Chinese Bungee Jumping

Farrah Abraham is diving into 2018 headfirst!

The Teen Mom OG cast member shared several videos of her and 8-year-old daughter Sophia’s trip to Hong Kong on New Year’s Eve, including a close-up view of skyscraper bungee jumping and China ringing in 2018.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Abraham first shared a video of her and her daughter watching people jump from the upper levels of China’s 338-meter Macau Tower, an experience the MTV cast member said video can’t “do justice.”

As she describes the scene, viewers can see a bungee jumper plunge past the tower’s massive windows.

“Oh my God, did we actually catch that?” she asks.

After the excitement passes, Sophia turns around to tell her mom that the person was OK when they reached the bottom of their bungee.

“Sophia made sure they were alive when they landed,” Abraham tells the camera, laughing.

“Mama, they come back up and come back down,” Sophia says excitedly.

Although in the caption to the video, Abraham says the little girl was all for trying the terrifying activity for herself, she clearly wasn’t feeling the big plunge herself.

“That is scary!” she tells the camera.

Later, the two rang in the New Year with a magnificent fireworks display in downtown Hong Kong, which she said was the “best” she’s ever had.

Abraham has had a tough 2017, which included a “fake firing” from her MTV show that sent her on a tirade against Teen Mom and executive producer Morgan J. Freeman, who she alleged “sex shamed” and “berated” her for her work in the entertainment industry. Although she is appearing on this season of Teen Mom OG, she tweeted last week that in 2018 she was saying “no” to Teen Mom and fighting with her cast members.

No more Teen Mom & No more fights YAY 2018!🎉🤩🐪 — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) December 27, 2017

“No more Teen Mom & No more fights YAY 2018!” she wrote.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Facebook/Farrah Abraham