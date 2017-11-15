Fans Are Touched by Tori Roloff’s ‘Sappy’ Reflection on Motherhood

Little People, Big World cast member Tori Roloff is getting “sappy” six months after her first son Jackson was born, and fans are loving it.

The first-time mom shared her thoughts on motherhood under a picture of her and Jackson, who was born in May to mom and dad Zach Roloff.

“I’m feeling just a little sentimental tonight,” she captioned the picture. “After breastfeeding for the last 6 months we introduced solid food to Jackson tonight. Although we’re still doing our thing it felt like the first time I have to let go of my baby a little. We worked so hard to get where we are with [breastfeeding] and I’m proud of the two of us but it was a glimpse into baby J already becoming more independent. Before i know it he’ll be in college right? It all goes by so quickly.”

The TLC cast member said she recently looked up the meaning of Jackson, which she says is “God has been gracious; has shown favor.”

“Are you kidding me?” she asked. “That’s exactly what I feel every time J looks at me with those beautiful blue eyes. i never knew one person can make you love so much. He makes me love God more, and Zach more, and myself more. i just pray this boy knows the love he exudes and that he shares it with the world always. Okay done being all sappy.”

Fans loved what she had to say about raising Jackson, and many related themselves.

“Yes!! I understand this and felt the SAME with my baby girl!’ Never knew I could love so deeply,” one commented.

“Love everything you had to say,” another added. “I can relate. My little one is almost 3 months old now. He laughed for the first time yesterday. All these firsts are so fun but they also make you realize how fast time flies.”

“No better feeling in the world than the love you have for your children,” a woman chimed in. “Being a Mom is the best!! Your family is beautiful!!”