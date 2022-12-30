'Family Karma's Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana Reveal What's Next After Their Wedding (Exclusive)

Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana are looking ahead to the future in the wake of their fabulous wedding. The Family Karma stars opened up to PopCulture.com about their wedding reception drama, their "out-of-this-world" honeymoon, and their divided stance on what comes next for their family ahead of Sunday's all-new episode of the Bravo show.

Showcasing their extravagant Cancun wedding on Family Karma was a momentous occasion for the newlyweds. "I think it's the first time in Indian television that a big fat Indian wedding was shown on American television," Parvani said. "And it was so awesome right up until the very end where I partied a little too hard."

Newlywed life started out on a tough note for the Bravo stars after the Parvani blacked out and ended up not making it to bed with Sadana on their wedding night. "Vishal likes living in the doghouse. I think that's his primary residence," she quipped. Despite their subsequent fight, it was all part of the "long journey" with his relationship to alcohol Parvani said he had to go through – much of which is being shown this season of Family Karma. "Some parts are very tough reliving it," he explained. "And you're being so vulnerable and raw and coming to terms with certain issues that you're dealing with."

The married couple is in a much better place now as they return home from a 10-day honeymoon to Patagonia, where they enjoyed all the beauty of their natural surroundings. Now, the reality stars are looking forward to settling into their normal life as a married couple — although there's a bit of a debate about what that looks like.

"Well, I want kids," Parvani said, as Sadana chimed in, "I love our dog." Another obstacle for the two has to do with where they want to live – as Sadana is based in Mississippi and Parvani is based in Miami. The distance has its benefits, Sadana told PopCulture, "because you have some time apart, so when we actually do see each other again, you get to enjoy time together. You're not annoyed of that person because they're around you 24 hours a day."

Parvani has a "different opinion," however, and wants to build a "solid foundation" in Miami where they could start a family together. "My stance has always been the same [I want] to have a house in both places," Sadana explained. "Again, it's two different lifestyles. Very low-key in the south and then Florida's a little bit crazy, so we get the best of both worlds." Parvani wondered, "But then if you want kids, how do you raise kids in two different cities?" to which Sadana answered quickly, "That's why doggies are amazing."

While "discussions are still [ongoing]" between the two, Sadana said she's ready to get back to the "normal grind of our day-to-day lives and be a little bit more normal if that's possible." Parvani added, "And build a life together." Family Karma airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.