'Family Karma' Star Vishal Parvani Talks 'Roller Coaster' Relationship With Richa Sadana Amid Breakup Speculation (Exclusive)

✖

Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana may have ended Season 1 of Family Karma on a happy note with their engagement, but Parvani told PopCulture there's a "roller coaster" ride ahead for the two on the Bravo reality show's second season, premiering Wednesday, June 2. Family Karma fans have been worried about Sadana's absence on Parvani's Instagram page for a while, and the Season 2 trailer confirmed there was trouble in paradise when the bride-to-be removes her engagement ring, saying she wanted Parvani to "grow up."

While Parvani confirms in the trailer that Sadana "does not want to be [his] fiancée anymore," he told PopCulture ahead of Wednesday's premiere that the two are a "work in progress." The reality star explained, "We were in a relationship for a long period of time, and with any long relationship you have hurdles, you have expectations." While the two might not always meet each other's expectations, Parvani teased viewers will get to go alongside them on the "roller coaster" this season.

"Not everything is peachy and rosy," he continued, adding that the pandemic certainly put their relationship in a pressure cooker. "It's a lot, it's a lot," Parvani shared of filming with his castmates this season. "I'll tell you what, there are ups, there are downs. You are gonna laugh with us, you're gonna cry with us, but it was a journey for a lot of us. ...You're gonna see a lot more facets of what makes us tick and what really pushes our buttons and how we all have fun together too."

Looking back on the first season of Family Karma, Parvani said it was a "very accurate portrayal" of who he was at the time. "And I am positive that [Season 2] will be just showing where my life is now," he continued. As for if he has any regrets looking back on the drama of his first season, Parvani said he can only use those experiences as a person to grow.

"There's nothing really [I regret] because I'm not gonna be one that has regrets about who I was as a person," he told PopCulture. "That's how I was, and I have to own it. That's who I am. I'm not gonna apologize for who Vishal is. Vishal is Vishal, and there are reasons I have made mistakes — it's to grow from them or become worse. That's how I wanna take it." Family Karma returns for a second season on Wednesday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.