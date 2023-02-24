'Family Karma': Amrit and Nicholas Tease 'Inspirational' Wedding Finale (Exclusive)

Grab your tissues, because Family Karma Season 3 is wrapping up with Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos' wedding – and the newlyweds told PopCulture.com it's going to be an emotional one. Ahead of Sunday's season finale of the Bravo show, Amrit and Nicholas opened up about the importance of letting viewers in on their big day, especially as a gay, interracial couple.

"It is going to be so incredible for viewers to see this," Amrit told PopCulture, noting that while he's "so grateful" that the LGBTQ+ community is "front and center" in the mainstream media now, he's excited for people to see another aspect of life as a gay man. "You'll watch a drag show competition. You'll watch this fun show with gays that like to party, and this and that, but this is an aspect of our lives and about the LGBT community that you might not have seen before, a wedding, a marriage, a commitment between two men," he shared.

"It's not just fooling around and having fun and dancing at a party, which is all fun and games – trust me, we love it – but there's also more substance," Amrit continued. "There's this beautiful marriage that we hope will last our lifetime. I think that's going to be really fun and inspirational for our community to see."

Now that they've taken the step to commit their lives to one another, Amrit and Nicholas are embarking next on their journey to become fathers. "We are both really looking forward to being dads," Nicholas shared. "It's something that we wanted for such a long time." Family Karma viewers have seen Amrit and Nicholas look into options like surrogacy and IVF to help make their fatherhood dreams come true, and while there have been "some bumps and obstacles along the road," Nicholas said he and his husband are taking it in stride.

"Surrogacy and IVF, they're long, drawn-out processes and we're ready for that," he told PopCulture. "We'll exhaust every resource that we have, and then if we need to look at a different route, then we'll look at a different route and the dream will happen. It will come true." Amrit agreed, "We're not going to let anything stop us [from] achieving what we want to, and we want a family unit. We want kids." Family Karma airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.