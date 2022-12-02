'Family Karma': Amrit and Nicholas Prepare to Tell Monica About Rish's Cheating Rumors in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Family Karma couple Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos are nervously gearing up to tell Monica Vaswani the rumors about boyfriend Rish Karam that have been swirling behind her back. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's new episode of the Bravo show, Amrit can't help but show his nerves after learning Rish might have been unfaithful to Monica.

"I'm anxious to get this over with," Amrit tells Nicholas as the two place their orders while waiting for Monica to arrive at the restaurant. "You've been anxious since it happened," Nicholas acknowledges while reminding Amrit to just be "truthful" as he breaks the news about what he heard from Nirja, Rish's little brother's girlfriend.

Monica has no idea what's about to go down as she enters cheerfully and places her order, but she quickly zeroes in on Amrit's nerves, telling him, "You look stressed." Amrit eases into the news he has to share, telling Monica, "Um, we did want to talk to you about something Mon. ... Something that's been sort of weighing on us..." Nicholas jumps in, "We saw Nirja." The couple's demeanor is beginning to freak Monica out, as she asks, "You're making me nervous. You guys look really stressed out – did something bad happen?"

The preview ends just before Amrit confesses what he heard about Rish "being unfaithful to Monica" from Nirja in last week's episode, but the rumor certainly will come as a shock. All season, Rish has been pushing for him and Monica to move in together, but after she finally discussed the issue with her father, he suddenly withdrew the offer, saying that the real estate business he was in was "bananas" and that it was too hectic to think about moving in together for at least a month.

''Could we potentially walk our separate ways?" Monica asked after Rish told her to "chill out" asking questions about their future. "Because I'm trying to get an answer out of him. It's just been hard." It seems like some answers could be revealed in Sunday's episode, as the official synopsis reads, "The scandalous cheating rumor about Monica and Rish continues to spread throughout the community and ultimately threatens the entire friend group, leading to confrontations, lies, and betrayals." Family Karma airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.