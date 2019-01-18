Farrah Abraham Leaves ‘Ex on the Beach’ for Battery, Resisting Arrest Court Appearance

Farrah Abraham had to take a short break from her time in the Ex on the Beach house, not because she needed a break from the drama, but to appear in court in relation to her June arrest.

The former Teen Mom OG star was facing charges of battery, resisting arrest and trespassing after being apprehended by police at the Beverly Hills Hotel following an altercation with another hotel guest and hotel security.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Thursday’s episode of Ex on the Beach, Abraham was candid about her reason for leaving the MTV reality show’s set, explaining, “I have to go to court for a battery, trespassing, resisting arrest, so after I told everyone in the house, I’m just kind of sad that I have to bring up this topic, because it’s really not me.”

Despite her jokes about dressing “court chic” and making sure her “boobs stay in,” Abraham admitted she wished she could have her co-stars by her side as she faced a felony charge.

“I wish the whole house could come to court,” she told the cameras. “I actually feel like that’s what I need and the support I need and would make me feel better at this point.”

Later, filming with a handheld camera on the way to court, she explained, “I’m stressed out. I have a cold sore and stuff. This stuff really affects me when I go to court.”

Luckily, her housemates were ready to support her back at the house, throwing a “Free Farrah” party, complete with shirts featuring her mugshot and a chant.

“All I have to say is I love this house,” she told the cameras, explaining to her co-stars of her day in court,”They’re still making me go back. Nobody wanted to settle.”

Some of the other reality personalities in the house were not fully supportive of her being freed, however.

“If she went to jail, I wouldn’t feel bad at all,” Nurys Mateo confessed. “Honestly, it’s what she desreves. The type of person she is, is just not that great.”

After initially pleading not guilty to the charges against her in August, the reality personality was reportedly ordered to take anger management classes, being sentenced to two years of probation and 50 hours of community service.

Ex on the Beach airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv