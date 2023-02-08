'Ex on the Beach Couples' Are at a Crossroads in Exclusive Premiere Sneak Peek

Ex on the Beach is going to look a bit different this time around. Instead of featuring singles mingling on the beach amongst their exes, MTV's dating series is doing a special Ex on the Beach Couples edition. In advance of the show's premiere, which drops on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the first five episodes of the new season.

In the sneak peek, all of the couples move into their stunning new pad. As they make their introductions, they each express what they're hoping to get out of the experience. Shayla, who has been in a relationship with Spari, didn't miss a beat as she said that she'd love to be engaged by the time they leave. As they explained to the camera, they've been discussing marriage for about a year now but need that extra push to make it down the aisle. However, will Spari's ex, Ri, cause any problems before they make it to that point?

Fans are then introduced to Jake and Holly, who have been dating for four years. As Jake said, it was "love at first sight" when he first met his girlfriend. During a solo camera interview, Holly said if she had her way, they would be getting engaged "tomorrow." But, the whole engagement question seems to be "stressing" Jake out. He went on to explain how there's still a "grudge" within him in regards to his ex Pala, that is holding him back.

Like these two pairs, the other couples in the experience are also hoping to get some clarity on their relationship statuses by the end of the season. As Variety reported, all six of the couples are preparing themselves for a possible engagement. However, there's just one thing standing in their way — an ex. In the finale, the couples will have to decide whether they want to stay with their partner, and get engaged to them, or make a drastic change.

"Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength building exercises, the couples will decide if they can finally move on from their ex and achieve their happily ever after," the series' official description reads. "In a dramatic finale the couples will choose to make the ultimate commitment to their partner and get engaged or split up and go their separate ways forever." Ex on the Beach Couples will be hosted by Catfish's Kamie Crawford. The season premiere will launch on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.