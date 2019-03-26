Every Couple Returning for ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 4

With season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After just around the corner, it’s time to get to know this year’s couples returning for more drama.

Season 4 will include six new couples: season 4 couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno; now-exes Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima; season 1 couple Russ and Paola Mayfield; new parents Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet; season 6’s Ashely Martson and Jay Smith; and season 4’s Nicole Nafziger and Azan M’Raouni.

The couple bringing the most drama will most likely be Johnson and Dos Santos Lima, who are in the midst of a messy divorce after tying the knot not even a year ago in June 2018.

But the couple most likely to share a happy ending are the Mayfields, who welcomed their first child, a son named Axel, earlier this year.

Continue on to learn more about the returning couples to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 4.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno

Chantel and Pedro’s journey was a messy one. The last time 90 Day Fiance viewers saw the couple, they were at odds and literally fighting with her family — and then Pedro decided to return to the Dominican Republic. They both appeared on season 2 and 3 of Happily Ever After.

Fans speculated about a split in September, when Chantel shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Story that some fans believed to be proof that she and Jimeno had officially called it quits.

“Sometimes the hardest part of being a great catch is accepting not everyone’s hands are strong enough to hold you,” her Instagram Story read.

Many fans wondered if she was alluding to her relationship with Pedro, whom she married in 2016. Fans will likely get a conclusive update during Happily Ever After.

In preparation for the upcoming season, Chantel told E! News that her favorite thing about Pedro is “everything, especially his playful side.” But on the other hand, her pet peeve is “When he plays his video games all night and yells at the game every 3 minutes.”

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima

Colt and Larissa have been pretty much at odds ever since season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. They called it quits seven months after getting married, with Colt filing for divorce in January 2019. Larissa told Us Weekly earlier this month that “we were fighting daily” in November. “So that time, I was really hurt by his behavior and I flushed the ring down the toilet.”

Their relationship struggles were very much in the public eye as they each accused each other of physical assault and cheating. The day Colt filed for divorce, Larissa was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battery, making it her third arrest.

She said she “regrets” doing the series. “If I could go back in time, I would never do the show … I think the show accelerated all the drama, especially with his mother too,” she told Us Weekly this month.

But Colt felt differently: “I learned a lot, and I had a lot of fun. And the problems we had were not because of the show. We had our worst arguments when the cameras were not rolling.”

The couple engaged just days after meeting for the first time in person and tied the knot in June 2018. A few days before their wedding, she was arrested for domestic violence. She was arrested again in November, and charges in both cases were dismissed.

In December, Dos Santos Lima accused Johnson of cheating on her, and the back-and-forth played out on social media. The situation escalated in January, when they got into a physical fight at their Las Vegas home.

Meanwhile, Dos Santos Lima has revealed she’s dating someone new; it’s unclear if he will appear on Happily Ever After.

Russ and Paola Mayfield

Viewers will get a happy ending with Russ and Paola, who met on season 1 of the TLC show and welcomed their first child, a son named Axel in January. The couple, who has also been part of the first three seasons of Happily Ever After, have been sharing updates on their new life as parents via social media.

“We were hoping for a Christmas baby, but ended up with a New Year’s baby, and we wouldn’t change our experience for anything else,” the couple told PEOPLE when they announced Axel’s birth, with Paola calling her son “an amazing way to start a new year.”

“While I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me Happy New Year, I was just focused on meeting my baby,” she said. “It wasn’t easy, but it was totally worth it! My little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now. I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel.”

Both parents frequently share photos of their new bundle of joy during the first months of his life. Earlier this month, Paola shared a sweet selfie of Axel smiling up at his mom.

“I’m looking at you looking at me. You are the best of me my sweet angel,” she wrote.

“I just want to kiss you forever,” she captioned another sweet photo of the infant.

Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet

Elizabeth and Andrei, who just welcomed their first child together in January, first appeared in season 5. While their families did not initially support their relationship, they married in December 2017.

Fans have a lot to learn about the couple, as they last appeared on 90 Day Fiance: What Now? in 2018.

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith

Fans will likely learn more about the season 6 couple’s ups and downs since their marriage last May — after all, Ashley filed for divorce in January, withdrawing her request just nine days later.

She was hospitalized on Jan. 13 after being discovered unresponsive in her home due to complications related to her lupus diagnosis. She later announced to her fans that she was in acute kidney failure and would need to undergo kidney surgery.

She was hospitalized a second time on Feb. 14 for an unknown reason, though it’s believed to have been connected to her ongoing battle with the autoimmune disease.

Ashley said Jay has been “stepping up” amid her health issues. “Jay completely stepped up since surgery,” Martson told In Touch Weekly. “[He’s been] taking the kids to school, cooking, cleaning. He makes sure I’m comfortable and is always eager to get whatever I need.”

Nicole Nafziger and Azan M’Raouni

Nicole and Azan have been together since meeting on season 4, but the couple never actually got married. Nicole has a child from a previous marriage, but the two have also spoken about expanding their family in the future.

The two have face rumors of a split after Nicole momentarily deactivated her Instagram account in February, and reappearing shortly — but without the word “fiancée” in her bio.