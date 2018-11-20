Evanna Lynch Gets Special Message From ‘Harry Potter’ Star Emma Watson During ‘DWTS’ Finale

During the Dancing With The Stars finale on Monday night, Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch got an extra-special message from her co-star Emma Watson after performing her first dance of the evening.

Lynch and pro dance partner Keo Motsepe performed their tango to Rihanna’s “Disturbia.” The first time they performed it, the duo got a 29/30. This time, they got a perfect score.

After that special moment, ABC played a message from Watson, who congratulated her friend.

“I am so proud fo you I don’t know where those dancing skills came from but you are unbelievable,” Watson said. “We are so proud of you we love you, we are rooting for you. Kill it tonight girl!”

“Thank you Emma!” Lynch said afterwards. “She’s a woman who inspires me so much, so that means a lot.”

Lynch starred as Luna Lovegood in the last four Harry Potter films, alongside Watson, who played Hermione Grander.

Throughout the season, the 27-year-old Lynch has embraced her Harry Potter connections. On trio night, she brought in Scarlett Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson in the final three Harry Potter movies. For her “Most Memorable Night” dance, Lynch and Motsepe danced to John Williams’ main theme.

As the BBC points out, other Harry Potter stars wished Lynch the best before the finale began. “Best of luck, Evanna. Hope you win,” author J.K. Rowling said.

“Despite all of our differences at Hogwarts, I want to wish you all the very best tonight,” Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, said.

Lynch’s fans also celebrated her performance and wished her the best of luck.

“If america doesn’t vote for Evanna Lynch tonight I will CRY,” one fan wrote.

“I loved Evanna Lynch before because Luna is my fav HP character but also love her as a person because she’s so relatable,” another added.

In an interview with the Harry Potter fansite The Leaky Cauldron, Lynch said she does plan to continue dancing.

“I actually feel I’ve really rediscovered my love of dance and the joy I get when I’m dancing and how it helps me grow as a person and just, like, really connect to myself in a positive way and my body in a positive way. I feel kind of, I feel somewhat disappointed that I gave it up 10 years ago when I didn’t get into dance school and that I let that change my relationship to dance, and now I’ve gotten confidence back, and I want to reclaim it.”

Photo Credit: ABC