‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Eva Marcille Says Yes to Christmas Proposal

Eva Marcille got a ring for Christmas!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared with her followers that she “said yes!!!!!” and is now engaged after boyfriend Mike Sterling popped the question on Christmas Day.

I said yes!!!! 💍 A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

The couple announced in November that they are expecting their first baby. They shared the news with an adorable post of the two of them sitting with Marcille’s daughter, Marley Rae, who she shares with ex Kevin McCall.

The America’s Next Top Model winner revealed at the time that her 3-year-old is extremely excited to be having a little brother.

“I said, ‘Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?’ And she said, ‘Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother,’” Marcille recalled. “I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley.”

She continued, “However, I found out soon after that I was having a boy, and I felt like she willed it in her favor. I’m beyond elated to be having a boy.”