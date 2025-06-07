Erin Andrews Lands New Hosting Gig After Unceremonious ‘DWTS’ Firing

Erin Andrews is hosting a new show.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter revealed on the Calm Down podcast that she’s currently filming Fox’s new game show, 99 to Beat.

It marks Andrews’ first hosting gig since being fired from Dancing With the Stars in 2020. ABC had fired her and longtime host Tom Bergeron ahead of Season 29, before eventually being replaced by Tyra Banks. Although Andrews, who co-hosted DWTS for 11 seasons, remained busy with Fox Sports, 99 to Beat will mark her hosting return.

“I’m very nervous, I have a ton of anxiety,” Andrews said via The Post. “But I’m excited to get back into that world. Obviously, it’s been a minute since I got the boot from DWTS with [co-host] Tom Bergeron. I affectionately love to tell that story. My agent is like, ‘Don’t say that! You weren’t fired, you were replaced.’ I was fired.”

“I’m excited to have this opportunity,” she continued. “But yeah, we’ll see how it goes. It’s going to be real interesting… It’s with Ken Jeong, also a Fox family member. So I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to run during the football season… really exciting. I don’t know how much I’m supposed to share. It was a British game show. I’ve watched it on YouTube, it’s hilarious and fun. And here’s to the show and more seasons to come after that. I hope I crush. So it’ll be a fun challenge.”

99 to Beat is expected to premiere sometime during the 2025-26 season, but a premiere date has not yet been announced. Fox has a pretty good track record when it comes to game shows, as it’s currently the home of Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Beat Shazam, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune, The Floor, The Quiz with Balls, and The 1% Club. It’s in pretty good company, and it’s going to be exciting to see Erin Andrews back on screen as a host of a show, even if it’s not Dancing With the Stars.

Per the logline on IMDb, in the British version of 99 to Beat, “100 contestants compete in a range of simple, quirky, and hilarious games with one rule: don’t come last. As contestants battle against each other, the number of players is whittled down each round until one person takes the cash prize.”