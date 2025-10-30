Eliminated ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Celebrity Hints at Feud With Co-Star

There’s drama on the dance floor on Dancing With the Stars Season 34.

After she and pro partner Jan Ravnik were sent packing from the ABC dance competition on Halloween Night, Jen Affleck hinted at a feud with her fellow Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt.

During an Instagram Live following her elimination, Affleck said she would be supporting Andy Richter and Robert Irwin as they move forward in the competition, adding shadily, “And I would be rooting for a former MomTok person, but we won’t be getting into that.”

Jennifer Affleck and Whitney Leavitt attend the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Affleck teased that viewers would have to “wait for Season 3” of the Hulu reality show she shares with Leavitt, which drops Nov. 13, for more details, as Ravnik joked, “Oh, I’m out of this chat. Too much drama for me.”

Affleck and Ravnik were eliminated Tuesday after scoring a 32/40 for their contemporary dance to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” Meanwhile, Leavitt and her partner, Mark Ballas, stayed near the top of the leaderboard with their 37/40 for their jazz dance to Green Day’s “Brain Stew.”

After being eliminated, Affleck told co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro that the experience “meant everything” to her, emphasizing that she decided to compete on Season 34 “for [her] kids.”

And while there might be bad blood between Affleck and Leavitt, the latter did have kind words for her co-star after her elimination. “It sucks because all of us work so hard to be here,” she told PEOPLE Tuesday. “She worked so hard. I loved her dance tonight.”

Ballas echoed, “At this point, it’s never fun, the eliminations,” adding, “After 21 seasons, it’s still not easy.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu.