'E! News' Canceled After 29 Years

After nearly 30 years on the air, E! has canceled its flagship series, E! News. The network has canceled the long-running show, which premiered 1991 and has been hosted by big names such as Ryan Seacrest, Giuliana Rancic and Maria Menounos, as well as two of its newer series, Pop of the Morning and In the Room, reports Variety. The news comes just a year after E! announced it would be expanding its news programming with a secondary studio in New York, which moved E! News from Los Angeles and to a new morning time slot.

E! News was hosted by Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie, who also hosted Pop of the Morning alongside Victor Cruz. Pop of the Morning, also based on the east coast, featured a panel of commentators talking entertainment news, while In the Room, hosted by Jason Kennedy, featured interviews with celebrities inside their homes. The network's two other Los Angeles-based news shows, Daily Pop and Nightly Pop, will continue to film. Moving forward, all of E!’s studio production will be centralized in Los Angeles, according to Variety. The cancellations are related to E!'s parent company, NBCUniversal, working to streamline its programming and restructure internally to become more efficient, a source added to the outlet, which was compounded by the coronavirus pandemic's economic impact.

Vaquez addressed the cancellation on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a photo of herself from behind. "See. I have placed before you an open door that no one can shut. Revelations 3:8," she wrote, adding, "Thankful for this incredible adventure and I will miss this team and crew beyond belief. Yes...even the 4am call time. Con mucho mucho amor." Her fans and friends were 100% behind her in the comment section, with one writing, "So sad they cancelled e! news and pop of the morning. I'm still your #1 fan and support you on your new journey." Another added, "You got this. Wishing you nothing but buenas vibras y bendiciones."

Cruz also appears to have commented on the cancellation, sharing a clip of motivational speaker Eric Thomas passionately talking about seizing opportunities and using them to move forward in life regardless of what happens. "Only fear I have is disappointing my family and my community since I was 7 years old," he wrote, shouting out Thomas for inspiring him in this tough time. "[Eric Thomas the Hip-Hop Preacher] this one hit different."