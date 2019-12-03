‘DWTS’ Winner Hannah Brown’s Role in Peter Weber’s ‘Bachelor’ Season Revealed

Hannah Brown is making a comeback on Season 24 of The Bachelor, this time with Peter Weber taking the lead. As 30 women chase the heart of the Delta pilot, Brown is back to potentially set things right with Weber after sending him away during her season of The Bachelorette in the final three when Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron were chosen as the top two. But will she stick around to win him over with the rest of the ladies? Potentially!

According to ET, Brown will step out of the limo on premiere night to shock the 28-year-old with her surprise visit. In a video clip, Weber says, “I’m so confused right now. What are you doing here?”

“Making decisions for my heart,” she responds. “Because I know there’s still something there and I would do anything for our relationship.”

As he smiles and moves towards the woman he slept with multiple times in a windmill, he says, “Hannah Brown! What would you say if I were to ask you to come be part of the house?”

The press release obtained by the network also shares, “In another huge surprise, Hannah B. hosts the next group date. She explains the nine enthusiastic women that they will be revealing their most memorable sex stories and fantasies in front of a live audience. But what happens when Peter discovers a distraught Hannah backstage? What she shares with him will leave them both as confused as ever. Do the two of them still have feelings for one another and share the same sizzling passion? Will Hannah join the group of women in the Bachelor mansion and continue to date Peter?”

The network also teased that there is “one hard-charging career woman who has already had a chance encounter with the Bachelor and sparks flew then.”

On the first night, Weber allegedly gets rid of eight women and requests that nine women attend flight school as their first group date. And one lucky lady even gets to meet his entire family at his parents vow renewals.

As Weber continues his journey to find true love, a few months ago, he shared with fans that viewers will see a different side of him on his season, a more edgy side that is.

“I’m very far from perfect and I am looking forward for this journey to start and show the girls that you’re gonna get the good, the bad and the ugly,” he revealed in an interview with Good Morning America.

When asked if fans will see an edgier side of him this season, he responded with, “This pilot has some edge, I’m not gonna lie.”

“Pilot Pete” was announced the new Bachelor during the last episode of Bachelor in Paradise this past season. He made headlines when Brown confessed to having sex with him four times in a windmill during their vacation to Greece. However, not long after, Brown sent Weber home, eventually to pick Wyatt, but that was short-lived after she found out he had a girlfriend the entire time.