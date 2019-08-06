‘DWTS’ Winner Bobby Bones Reveals What He’s Doing to Help El Paso Shooting Victims

Bobby Bones is working to raise money for the victims and families affected by the El Paso, Texas mass shooting Saturday that left at least 20 people dead and more than two dozen people injured. Following the shooting at an El Paso Walmart by a 21-year-old man police have said is the author of a racist document detailing anti-immigrant motivations, the Bobby Bones Show host took to Instagram to try and get his fans to help out however they can.

“Hey friends. After the shootings in El Paso, and owning ‘Texas Forever,’ we are reissuing the shirts to help the victims’ families,” he wrote, adding a link to cantseeapparel.com and noting that every penny will be going to the victims.

The Dancing With the Stars winner noted that there will be a similar fundraising campaign for Dayton, Ohio, where nine people were killed and 27 injured less than 24 hours after the El Paso tragedy, explaining, “But we have the Texas forever ready to go now.”

The effort meant a lot to people living in El Paso and mourning their community’s loss.

“El Paso thanks you for helping Bobby. We are saddened and heartbroken but most of all angry that someone could come in to this friendly and welcoming town and do this awful act on us,” one follower wrote. “Thank you so much [El Paso Strong].”

“Born and raised and still living in El Paso… thank y’all for this,” another added.

“Thanks Bobby!” yet another wrote. “My city of El Paso really appreciates it. I’m sure a lot of #bteam members here have bought merch to benefit other cities who have gone through similar tragedies. It’s nice to know the help will be reciprocated.”

