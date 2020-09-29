'DWTS': Tyra Banks Channels Minnie Mouse for Her Disney Night Look

Dancing With the Stars held its Disney night on Monday, and, of course, everyone got into the theme. DWTS' new host, Tyra Banks, really got into the theme as she channeled Minnie Mouse by donning a red dress with polka dots and some mouse ears to boot. Since DWTS viewers are quite vocal about Banks' turn as host, they naturally had some thoughts about her magical, Disney-inspired outfit for the night.

Banks has, unsurprisingly, brought it fashion-wise each week during Season 29 of DWTS so far. She took things to another level on Monday night, as she went all-out for her Minnie Mouse-inspired look. Ahead of the episode, the former America's Next Top Model host even teased that fans can expect even more fiery looks as the weeks go on. She wrote, "It's week 3 of @dancingabc and the competition, the massive ratings (and the outfits) are turning up!!" She even wrote in her tweet that many are tuning into DWTS for the first time ever, bringing a big boost to the ABC show's viewership.

While Banks definitely brought a major dose of Disney glam to DWTS, some fans weren't exactly on board with her look. In fact, fans had a bit of a mixed reaction to her Minnie Mouse-inspired outfit.