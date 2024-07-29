Owen Wilson to Portray Real-Life Yeti Hunter in New Project

Owen Wilson is taking on an adventurous new role. The actor's most recent project is Tom Slick: Mystery Hunter, a new scripted podcast series in which he portrays real-life Yeti hunter Tom Slick. The podcast also stars the voice talents of Sissy Spacek and Schuyler Fisk, per Deadline.

Tom Slick: Mystery Hunter debuted on July 18 and is an eight-part series "based on the untold, mostly true tale of explorer, scientific legend, and alleged spy, Tom Slick." The series chronicles Slick's larger-than-life adventures, including his infamous 1958 hunt for the Yeti. The real-life Slick was an oil heir turned adventurer who became obsessed with finding creatures such as the Yeti, Bigfoot, and the Loch Ness monster.

"Slick's story will be told through hidden tapes found by his granddaughter, Liv Slick (Fisk) buried in her mother, Claire Slick's (Spacek) attic," her Deadline's description. "As they listen together, they will uncover stories inspired by actual events from Tom Slick's life, which include the kidnapping of his stepfather by the infamous bank robber Machine Gun Kelly, a covert OSS operation, which was the predecessor to the CIA to stop a Nazi spy ring in Latin America, and his relentless hunt for the elusive Yeti."

Speaking about working on the project, Fisk said, "I am obsessed with the mystery that surrounds the real-life man, mystery-hunter and visionary Tom Slick. I cannot wait for everyone to hear this (mostly) true incredible story and I am so honored to be a part of it. It is a shocking, action-packed ride."

"The more you discover about this man, the more you will want to know," Fisk continued. "I could not put down Caroline Slaughter and Jeb Stuart's scripts for this podcast. And getting to discover Liv Slick alongside Owen's brilliant portrayal of Tom Slick was such a thrill."

Those interested in checking out Tom Slick: Mystery Hunter can click here for all currently available episodes.