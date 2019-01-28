‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Says She and Bobby Bones Are ‘Forever Connected’ After Win

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess and radio personality Bobby Bones took home the Mirrorball Trophy during the most recent season of the ABC reality show, and while some pairings rarely speak again after the competition ends, the opposite is true for these two.

“Bobby is now absolute family to me now,” Burgess told Us Weekly, calling herself and Bones “forever connected.”

In fact, the two are so connected, they even got matching Mirrorball tattoos.

“We FaceTime pretty much everyday,” Burgess shared. “We got our Mirrorball tattoo together. Our promised Mirrorball tattoo. … Bobby is forever my big brother. We were close throughout the season, absolutely, but even after the season we’ve become closer. We’ve had more human time, no stress, no, ‘Oh, my god, how are we going to make this happen and do it?’”

She continued, “Just truly getting to hang out and just be humans with each other and I have so, so much love for him.”

Burgess and Bones have been open about the friendship they developed during their time on show, and Burgess recently shared on Instagram that the two became even closer after DWTS came to an end. In fact, the pro said that the two are now “even closer” than they were when they competed together.

“He’s one of my favorite humans, a best friend, family, and a mentor for me,” she told fans. “I’m so invested in his happiness and success. I also know how much he just cringed reading this. He isn’t good at receiving love and praise…but he deserves it all the time.”

Earlier this month, Bones told Us that he and Burgess are in contact “pretty much everyday.”

“We just spent the last four days together,” he said on Jan. 18. “I had a show in Nashville, and she came out and made an appearance, and we danced a little bit, and then we went to New York together, and I did my final Dancing With the Stars live show at Radio City Music Hall. So, yeah … we talk pretty much every day still.”

The radio host jokingly added, “It’s nice to actually not be the inadequate one in the relationship now. Now we’re equals again.”

Bones also reiterated that he and Burgess were never romantically involved, despite rumors that surrounded them during their time on the dance floor.

“Sharna is one of my best friends now,” he said. “But the thing is…pretty much all the dudes come in and try to hook up with all of their female dance partners…And there have been a couple that I think she has had worse times with than others. So, I’m not gonna say who it is. I know, but it wasn’t me! I didn’t try to hook up. Zero percent.”

