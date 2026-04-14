‘DWTS’ Pros Reveal Most Inappropriate Comments From Their Celebrity Dance Partners

Former Dancing With the Stars pros Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess and Peta Murgatroyd are coming clean about the most inappropriate comments they received from their celebrity dance partners during their time on the ABC dance competition show.

Chigvintsev, who appeared on Seasons 18 through 32 of DWTS, spoke candidly in a conversation with Burgess, who was a pro on Seasons 16 through 30 and Murgatroyd, who danced from Season 13 to 32, during Monday’s episode of the Penthouse With Peta podcast.

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The cast of Season 25 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ — VAL CHMERKOVSKIY, PETA MURGATROYD, MAKS CHMERKOVSKIY, CHERYL BURKE, GLEB SAVCHENKO, LINDSAY ARNOLD, TOM BERGERON, MARK BALLAS, SHARNA BURGESS, KEO MOTSEPE, EMMA SLATER, ALAN BERSTEN, WITNEY CARSON, and ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)



While none of the former pros named the celebrity partners who made lewd comments towards them during their time working together, they didn’t shy away from sharing exactly what they had said that crossed the line.

“I remember one person they were like, ‘I want you to look at me like you want to f–k me,” Chigvinstev, 43, recalled. “First of all, what do you say in return?”

“You say, yeah baby, I’m going to give it to you,” Murgatroyd, 39, quipped in response, as Chigvintsev replied, “Absolutely not. I can’t do that s–t. It doesn’t work for me.”

“I have second-hand embarrassment,” Burgess, 40, chimed in with a laugh, adding that “your whole skin crawls” in that kind of situation.

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Murgatroyd had her own similar story of a time her partner was standing behind her before they began their Foxtrot. “I’m like, ‘Bring up your arms, and you’re going to go with me,’” and he goes, ‘Oh, so it’s kind of like I’m f–king you from behind,’” she recalled, adding that at the time, she laughed off the comment and told him, “No, don’t be silly. Let’s [lift] our arms.”

Murgatroyd explained that she’s good at “brushing s–t off” and turning it into a “good laugh,” adding that another time, she had one partner tell her, “I just want to lick it.”

Burgess chimed in that one of her partners once texted her from the bathroom, telling her “that he was horny and he needed help with it during rehearsals,” explaining, “More often than not, we receive this s–t all the time.”