All the Couples ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Brought Together Before Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten (No, Bobby Bones Is Not on the List)

Many Dancing With the Stars fans have watched throughout the show’s 27-season history as couples have come together as a result of the reality dance competition. From flings to long-term relationships to successful marriages, the ABC show has produced several fan-favorite couples over the years.

At the beginning of season 27, fans may have wondered if Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess would make their way into that category, but it seems as if a different couple is pulling a little harder on America’s heartstrings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see couples who have met on the set of Dancing With the Stars.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

After several weeks of the audience guessing at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alexis Ren and her pro partner Alan Bersten’s relationship status, the two finally confirmed that they were exploring their feelings for each other. During week 6 of the competition, Ren admitted that she was developing “feelings” for Bersten, who waited until week 7 to reciprocate.

“Last week, some things were said. I’m in a place where, we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this,” Bersten told Ren during Country Week.

“It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you,” Bersten continued.

Fans can’t wait to watch the new couple’s relationship progress throughout the rest of the season.

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec

Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec and his pro partner Kym Johnson also fell in love while they were coupled together on the show back in season 20 in 2015. Seen cuddling during the season premiere, the two quickly got engaged in February 2016 and married later that year.

In April 2018, the couple welcomed twins, Hunter and Haven, and frequently share social media updates about them. While the twins were Johnson’s first children, Herjavec shares three other children from a previous marriage.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy

Both longtime DWTS professionals, Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy began dating off and on in 2012 before officially reuniting in 2015 and getting engaged. In 2017, they welcomed son Shai Alexander and got married in July of that year.

While neither has been consistently dancing on the show since Shai’s birth, Murgatroyd hasn’t totally ruled out a comeback. “I wouldn’t say no to it,” she told Us Weekly in October. “It just has to do with scheduling and making sure I have enough time for Shai because the show is very demanding.”

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy

DWTS pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, who is the younger brother of Maks, also enjoyed an on-off relationship until their engagement in 2018. Chmerkovskiy popped the question in Venice, Italy while the two were vacationing in June.

Chmerkovksiy said he “can’t wait” to start a family. “I think Jenna’s going to be an incredible mom,” he told PEOPLE in September. “She’s already an amazing companion and I love her very much for many reasons — her loyalty and ambition and passion for life in general.”

He added, “I know our future is bright because together we can do anything we want to do. I can’t wait to have her by my side.”

Johnson said she’s anxious to have “little Vals running around.”

“We’re literally both the same person, just male and female, so I can’t wait to see how intense and competitive and passionate about life our kids are too,” she added.

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber

Longtime pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber actually met on the Australian dance show Burn the Floor, but didn’t begin dating until after they both started as pros on DWTS. The couple got engaged during a live episode of DWTS in season 23 in 2016 and married in March 2018.

The two said that they’re looking to have children very soon, even as early as 2019. “I think kids is going to be soon, hopefully,” Slater told Entertainment Tonight in July. “2019. I love kids. I am a twin myself. I would love twins. I think that would be the best present ever.”

Farber agreed with Slater’s high hopes, saying he would “be a dad right now” if he could.

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough

Derek Hough, who was a longtime pro on DWTS and is now a judge on World of Dance, has been dating DWTS troupe member Hayley Erbert for some time, and fans are itching for them to get engaged. After Hough and Erbert attended Hough’s sister Julianne Hough’s wedding together, it sounded like they might be taking next steps soon.

“[Marriage is] not something we really talk about so much right now,” Hough told E! News. “It was a wonderful week to be with [Haley] and experience love.”

He added, “I don’t want to be an old grandpa when I start having kids… After that wedding, I’m like, ‘Who knows?’ You feel the love.”

Karina Smirnoff and Mario Lopez

Karina Smirnoff, a longtime DWTS pro who competed on the show for almost every season from seasons 3 to 22, dated actor and TV personality Mario Lopez, who was her first-ever celebrity partner on the show in season 3 in 2006.

“I thought he was extremely hot and charming,” Smirnoff told PEOPLE in 2008, shortly after they broke up when Lopez confirmed cheating rumors.

Smirnoff said she was heartbroken by Lopez’s infidelity. “It felt like the world came to an end for a second. I hit the ground, and I couldn’t get up,” she said. “You come to that realization that this is not what you want out of love and out of life, and this is not who you want to be with.”

Julianne Hough and Chuck Wicks

The only pair to enter the competition as both a romantic couple and as partners in the ballroom, longtime DWTS pro Julianne Hough and country singer boyfriend Chuck Wicks had started dating before he started competing on the show in season 8 in 2008.

The two were eliminated eighth and announced their breakup shortly after the show ended in 2009. Wicks went on to date Kasi Williams Morstad, the sister of county music star Jason Aldean, while Hough married professional hockey player Brooks Laich in 2017.

Sabrina Bryan and Mark Ballas

Sabrina Bryan of Cheetah Girls fame and DWTS pro Mark Ballas dated after being partnered during Ballas’ first season as a pro in the show’s fifth season in 2007. They were eliminated eighth and broke up shortly after, although they remained friendly with Bryan cheering on Ballas from the audience in season 6. Ballas went on to marry BC Jean in 2015 after three years of dating.

Shannon Elizabeth and Derek Hough

American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth and DWTS pro Derek Hough dated for almost a year after they were paired together during season 6 in 2008.

“Hi everyone, we wanted you all to know directly from us that Derek & I have decided to end our relationship as boyfriend & girlfriend,” they wrote in matching tweets. Elizabeth added, “We love & care about each other very much.”