‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Has a New Look and Fans Are Raving

Lindsay Arnold changed her hair color. The former Dancing With the Stars pro debuted a new look on social media and fans are loving the change.

In a video uploaded to TikTok on Tuesday, Sept. 2, Arnold, 31, showed her followers the drastic transition between her bleach-blonde hair and a new warm brunette tone. Some followers say it’s her “best look” yet.

“I did a thing… 🤎” she captioned the clip. It’s a major change, as Arnold has worn the same color for years. Comments poured in.

“The gasp I just GUSPED. Oh girl this is GOOD” one TikTok user commented. Another added. “My jaw literally hit the floor IT LOOKS SO GOOD.” one chimed in. “This is 100% your color.” Another wrote: “girlllll never go back, this is the one! 😍” One commented: “This is the best hair you’ve ever had 🤩.” Her younger sister Rylee Arnold, also commented on the video, writing, “LINDSAY IM DEAD.”

The change comes after she confirmed she wouldn’t be returning to the reality dance competition series for its 34th season. The devoted mother of two first stepped away from the ballroom dancing show after competing on Season 30 in 2021, saying she wanted to prioritize time with her family, which includes kids Sage, 4, and June, 2, with husband Sam Cusick.

For this season, she announced she wouldn’t be appearing on the show on social media, taking to TikTok Aug. 30 to squash rumors she’ll be making an appearance on the upcoming season. “Well, it is officially that time of the year that we are talking about Dancing With The Stars again, which is so exciting,” Arnold began her video. “Rumors are swirling and as always, I’m getting a lot of questions on whether or not I will be doing Dancing With The Stars this season.”

“My reasons for not doing the show feel even more relevant than they did in the past,” Arnold said, explaining that she has always kept her relationship with the show “open-ended.”

“It’s currently just better for me to be home with my family,” she added.“My girls have so many things going on this fall, and it’s so exciting. I just know that I’m exactly where I need to be and where I should be.”

“First of all, I am not being asked to come back. The producers are not reaching out to me and I’m turning them down saying, ‘No, I don’t want to do it.’ Like, none of that has happened,” she explained. (Arnold left the show in 2021 after season 30.)

“Since the season that I stepped away from the show, never once have the producers been like, ‘Oh, please come back,’ or asked me to come back,” Arnold continued. “If I wanted to come back at this point, I would definitely need to express that desire to the producers of the show, and then it still wouldn’t even be a guarantee that it would be something where they would decide if they have a spot for me or not.”