‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Debuts Massive Engagement Ring From Fiance Val Chmerkovskiy

The day after Dancing With The Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson got engaged, the couple shared a look at the massively beautiful engagement ring Chmerkovskiy got for Johnson.

The 32-year-old Chmerkovskiy posted a photo of Johnson wearing the ring from a waterfront restaurant in Venezia, Italy. “Fiancée,” he wrote in the caption, tagging jeweller Jacob & Co.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnson, 24, shared the same photo on her Instagram page, writing “He put a ring on it.” That caption was a reference to a May 9 tweet, when Chmerkovskiy told a fan, “I should def put a ring on it.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the ring was designed by Jacob & Co. and has a cushion cut diamond with a halo of smaller diamonds around it.

In an interview with ET, Chmerkovskiy said he went to Venice at 17, and decided then he would propose to the woman he would marry there.

“When I was 17, I visited Venice for the first time and thought it was the most romantic place in the world,” the two-time Mirror Ball Trophy champ told ET. “I promised myself then that the next time I would come back to Venice was to propose to the woman I’d want to spend the rest of my life with. Fifteen years later, I kept my word. It was perfect.”

Johnson, who just won her first Mirror Ball Trophy with Adam Rippon last month, and Chmerkovskiy announced their engagement on Thursday by sharing a photo of the proposal.

“I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!!”

Chmerkovskiy shared a simpler message, writing, “I can’t wait to make you my wife.”

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson started dating on and off in 2015, and reunited for good in 2017. They started hinting at getting married this spring.

“Time’s a-ticking!” Johnson told ET in May when asked about a possible engagement. “We’ll see [if engagement is in the cards anytime soon]… We both have very big things happening right now, so we’ll let that ride over… maybe we’ll go to Fiji!”

While Johnson was dancing on ABC with Rippon, Chmerkovskiy toured the U.S. with his older brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and his sister-in-law, fellow DWTS pro Peta Mergatroyd. Maksim and Mergatroyd, married last year and have a son, Shai Aleksander.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenna Johnson