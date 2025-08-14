‘DWTS’ Pro Gives Health Update Following Cancer Diagnosis

Dancing With the Stars alum Edyta Sliwinska is sharing an update on her health a year after being diagnosed with cancer.

The professional dancer, who appeared on Seasons 1-10 and 22 of the ABC dance competition, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her big news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Exactly a year ago, I woke up from a semi-conscious state, and a man in a blue coat looked at me and said something no one ever wants to hear: ‘It’s cancer,’” Sliwinska wrote alongside a photo of her in a bikini, showing off a scar on her abdomen.

“I didn’t know if I would live to see today. I didn’t know how long I had left, how serious it was, or how my life would change,” the Polish dancer continued. “Today, I wear this scar under my belly as a reminder that life is incredibly fragile. It can crumble beneath you at any moment. Appreciate it, live it like there’s no tomorrow, enjoy it, and take care of your health.”

She added, “I’m the luckiest person on earth to be here today, and every breath I take is filled with gratitude and love for what truly matters in life.”

Today, Sliwinska said she feels “healthier than I have ever felt in my life,” having made changes to her “lifestyle, diet, environment, and exercise routine.” The award-winning dancer then promised, “I will share what I’ve learned in the hope that each and every one of you can achieve a healthier self, so no one ever delivers the news to you that I received on that hospital bed.”

Sliwinska first announced her cancer diagnosis on Nov. 28, 2024. “I’m 45. Three months ago, I was diagnosed with cancer. Soon after, I had major surgery. I was lucky. Life could not be more beautiful!” she wrote.

“The last three months have been the hardest and most stressful in my life. We hear people say, ‘Appreciate every moment,’ ‘Be grateful,’ and ‘Live your life as if there’s no tomorrow.’ We all know we should do these things, but somehow, we forget. We get caught up in everyday life, in our little problems and worries,” Sliwinska continued.

“But what if one day you woke up and found out that you have cancer?” she asked. “And you don’t know whether you have months or years to live. You don’t know if you will get to see your kids grow up. Suddenly, these slogans about embracing every moment become very real.”

She concluded: “Life is beautiful. Don’t waste it worrying about things that are out of your control. And yes, be grateful. Be thankful. You have more than you think.”

Sliwinska never took home the Mirrorball Trophy during her stint on DWTS, but was paired with celebrities including Evander Holyfield, George Hamilton, Joey Lawrence, Aiden Turner and Geraldo Rivera.