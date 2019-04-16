‘DWTS’: Nikki Bella Reveals Photos From Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s Wedding

Dancing With the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy tied the knot in California on Saturday, April 13, with plenty of their show family in attendance. Nikki Bella, who competed during the show's 25th season, was one of the 200 guests in attendance, with the athlete sharing a handful of snaps from the romantic ceremony on her Instagram Story.

Bella attended the wedding wither her former DWTS partner, Artem Chigvintsev, who she is now dating, kicking off her Story with a video of the couple in the car on the way to the wedding.

The former WWE star wore a strapless black dress with ruffle detailing, red lipstick, and sunglasses, posing with a filter applied to her face before panning the camera to Chigvintsev, who was in pinstriped pants, a black shirt and bow tie.

(Photo: Instagram / @thenikkibella)

"Hey," she told him before the pro replied with a "Hey" of his own.

Bella followed that with a pair of photos from the wedding's photo booth, first sharing a group shot and tagging Lewis Howes and Victoria Arlen. "All of us coming together...to celebrate a beautiful love..." Bella wrote.

(Photo: Instagram / @thenikkibella)

The second image was of Bella and Chigvintsev, with the pro dancer having donned a red velvet jacket as he pointed to the camera. "And then there's the finger point lol," the caption read.

She then shared two snaps taken outside on what looked to a be a beautiful sunny day in California.

"Got that Kodak moment," the reality star captioned a photo of herself and Chigvintsev holding champagne glasses and clearly not ready for their photo to be taken, following that with a more camera-ready snap of herself and Arlen captioned, "Hi beautiful."

(Photo: Instagram / @thenikkibella)

She also posted a photo of the bride and groom from their big day, writing, "Two beautiful souls becoming one. Their love is so beautiful [Jenna Johnson] [Val Chmerkovskiy]."

PEOPLE shares that Johnson and Chmerkovskiy wed at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, saying their vows under a chuppah covered in tibet roses, ranunculus, astilbe, lisianthus, garden roses and peonies.

"I want a classic, pure white look, with some greenery," Johnson shared of her nuptials.

The 25-year-old wore a Vera Wang gown with a slight mermaid silhouette and a mesh long-sleeve high-neck top while her groom donned a black velvet Brooks Brothers tuxedo.

Guests included DWTS pros Brandon Armstrong, Mark Ballas, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Hayley Erbert, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater and the couple's former DWTS partners Joe Amabile, Normani Kordei, Laurie Hernandez and Ginger Zee, while pro dancers Lindsay Arnold and Maksim Chmerkovskiy served as members of the bridal party.

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta