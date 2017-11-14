‘DWTS’: Lindsay Arnold Will Dance on Monday Night’s Episode

Dancing With the Stars fans have been eagerly anticipating Monday night’s episode to see if pro Lindsay Arnold would be dancing in the wake of her knee injury. It seems they got their answer at the start of the show.

Arnold walked out with partner Jordan Fisher at the beginning of the semi-final round. Her right knee was bandaged with tape, but she was in costume and ready to go.

Arnold and Fisher are still scheduled to perform an Argentine tango set to “Brother” by NEEDTOBREATHE and a jive to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.” The later routine is a recreation of a Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas number from season 22.

Arnold apparently became injured as they were planning a group number on Sunday morning.

“Lindsay injured her knee during camera blocking rehearsal Sunday morning while working on a number with the troupe,” a source told People. “Lindsay is hopeful she’ll be cleared to dance tomorrow but it will likely be touch and go until showtime Monday.”

Fisher alluded to Arnold persevering on Monday afternoon with a message of admiration.

“Appreciation tweet for the best partner in the word, Lindsay Arnold,” Fisher wrote.

Sharna Burgess, who was eliminated from the show several weeks ago, is said to have learned Arnold’s parts in case Arnold needs to be replaced.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin